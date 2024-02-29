The plant-based milk (or, as some call it, mylk) section of the grocery store has become nearly as overloaded and confusing as the fragrance section at Sephora. There are a lot of great options, so you may find yourself wondering: Is almond milk vs. oat milk healthier?

While there’s a wide selection of nut, seed and grain milk options, almond and oat milk are undoubtedly the two most popular varieties. Whether you're ditching dairy milks to be more environmentally conscious or sidestepping an allergy, each of these two non-dairy choices offers its own unique combination of taste, nutrients and richness.

Now, picking the one that's right for you, your meals and your drinks is where things get tricky. Let's break down the differences between almond and oat milk, and why they're the standouts they are. (We're looking at low-fat oat milk and almond milk in the original flavor.)

Oat milk nutrition (per 8-ounce serving)

120 calories

5 grams total fat

0.5 grams saturated fat

0 grams trans fat

0 milligrams cholesterol

100 milligrams sodium

16 grams total carbohydrate

2 grams fiber

7 grams total sugar (includes 7 grams added sugar)

3 grams protein

20% of daily vitamin D requirement

25% of daily calcium requirement

2% of daily iron requirement

20% of daily vitamin A requirement

50% of daily vitamin B12 requirement

Almond milk (per 8-ounce serving)

30 calories

3 grams total fat

0 grams saturated fat

0 grams trans fat

0 milligrams cholesterol

140 milligrams sodium

0 grams fiber

1 grams total carbohydrate

0 grams total sugar

1 grams protein

10% of daily vitamin D requirement

35% of daily calcium requirement

2% of daily iron requirement

15% of daily vitamin A requirement

25% of daily vitamin E requirement

2% of daily magnesium requirement

Pros and cons of oat milk

Oat milk looks a lot more like cow’s milk than any other plant milk. It’s opaque, and while it’s not quite bright white, it’s close. And when you pour it over a bowl of cereal or into a cup of coffee, it behaves like you expect milk to, lightening the color and adding body. The flavor of oat milk is neutral, pleasant and creamy. It froths well, which is why it's become popular at coffee shops.

Looking at the nutritional profile of oat milk, it’s higher in calories than many other plant milks on the market, coming in between 45 and 140 calories per serving. At its most basic (and least caloric), oat milk can be made from just oats, water and a little salt, which some brands tout on the front of their package. The “extra creamy” and “barista” varieties are higher in calories because they generally contain more oil to produce better frothing ability.

You might choose oat milk over almond and other plant milks for recipes where you’re replacing cow’s milk because it mimics it best, whether you’re baking or making a cream sauce. Oat milk may also be your best option if you have tree-nut allergies.

Pros and cons of almond milk

Almond milk has been a key player in the non-dairy space since the late '90s. Its meteoric growth was due in part to its popularity with Seventh Day Adventists, who follow a mostly plant-based diet.

Most almond milks come in at around 30 calories, making it a top choice for consumers focused on low-calorie options. But there are some upscale almond milks on the market that contain a higher percentage of almonds, boosting both the calories, protein and — some say — flavor.

Nuts in general are low in carbohydrates, and almonds are no exception. That means that unless almonds are blended with a grain, like oats, the carbohydrates will be very low (about 1 to 3 grams per serving), making almond milk a smart choice for people with diabetes and other folks who follow a low-carb diet.

Is oat milk or almond milk better for weight loss?

If you’re looking for the lowest-calorie plant milk to blend into smoothies or top your morning cereal, almond milk is the clear winner. According to Kristie Leigh, RDN, director of Health & Scientific Affairs at Danone North America, the maker of Silk almond milk and oat milk. “Almond milk generally has the lowest calories per serving of all the plant-based milk alternatives, making it a great lower calorie choice. We find that many consumers use almond milk for everyday recipes like smoothies and in cereal, while they prefer oat milk in their coffee,” she says.

If you use plant milk several times a day in various ways, from your morning coffee to post-workout smoothie to afternoon tea, using almond milk may help you trim your daily calorie intake, which could help maintain your weight. But there are also new options in the oat milk sector that contain less oil, are unsweetened and nutritionally more in line with almond milk. So make sure to read the labels at the grocery store!

Is oat milk or almond milk healthier?

While many people can’t drink it due to its lactose content or because of a dairy allergy, dairy milk is certainly rich in nutrients. Cow’s milk contains calcium, vitamin D (which helps you absorb calcium), vitamin A and protein. Plant milks on their own do not contain much of these nutrients, so many brands choose to fortify their products to provide similar benefits.

Most almond milks are fortified with calcium, vitamin D and vitamin A. Some brands of oat milk also fortify their drinks with vitamin B12 because it’s a nutrient that is hard for vegans to get enough of in their diets.

In terms of which plant milk has the most health benefits, it really depends on what’s most important to you. Both almond and oat milk start with a base that’s created by soaking the main ingredient in water, then blending and straining it. This produces a fairly thin base for almond milk, while it creates a thicker and naturally sweeter mixture for oat milk. This is why some almond milks contain the ingredient gellan gum to help thicken it and improve its mouthfeel.

Almonds are naturally rich in vitamin E, with one serving of the tree nut providing 50% of the daily value for the vitamin. Vitamin E is an important antioxidant vitamin that helps protect the skin from UV damage and may even help reduce wrinkles. So if you’re looking for some beauty perks, stock your fridge with almond milk, which offers 25% of your requirement in one 8-ounce serving.

If, like many of us, you’re looking to pump up the protein and fiber in your meals to maintain a healthy weight and feel satisfied, oat milk may be the milk alternative to add to your cart, as it contains more of each macronutrient. Whichever milk you decide to start your day with, you can feel good knowing that you’re ticking some nutrition benefits off your list for the day.