10 HIIT treadmill workouts that will boost your metabolism

HIIT workouts have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years. High-intensity interval training is a great way to torch calories, boost your metabolism and get a great workout in a shorter amount of time.

With HIIT, you alternate between short bursts of high-intensity exercise and periods of active recovery. This not only helps you burn more calories in a shorter amount of time, but also creates an "after-burn" effect allowing you to continue burning calories even after your workout is over.

And the treadmill is a great tool to use to create a high-intensity workout. It provides a controlled and consistent environment, making it easy to track your progress and push yourself to new limits. And it works for all fitness levels: HIIT workouts can be done running, sprinting or speed-walking.

Plus, using a treadmill can be a lower-impact exercise option that puts less stress on your joints compared to running on pavement outside or doing plyometric jumping exercises. You can also adjust the incline on a treadmill to get a strength workout by walking or running uphill and then a cardio workout by removing the incline.

HIIT treadmill workouts

Below is a list of 10 HIIT treadmill workouts for all fitness levels. Whether you’re a beginner walker or more advanced runner, there’s a routine for you.

Are you looking to boost your endurance without having to run or even jog? This 10-minute workout will get your blood pumping and leave you feeling accomplished. While there is no jogging required, there are varying incline levels to add some resistance and mix things up. At only 10 minutes, even those with little time can squeeze in a solid workout.

This workout is great for intermediate runners with 30-second HIIT running intervals at a speed of 5.0 followed by a resting walk for 1 minute. If you feel like 5.0 is too fast, then you can slow it down to your own pace, but make sure it is quick enough for the heart rate to remain elevated for best results.

This is a great beginner workout. Each HIIT interval is 30 seconds with a 30-second cool down before the next HIIT begins. The max speed ranges from 4.5 — 7.0 so you can choose the own pace you are comfortable with. For ease, the countdown clock and treadmill speed are listed on the left.

This beginner HIIT workout enables you to go at your own pace. During the 20-minute workout you will walk, jog and run for a short stint before dropping back down to a resting phase of walking.

Don’t let the name of this workout fool you, this HIIT will challenge you! The workout consists of three, one minute drills (30 seconds, 20 seconds and 10 seconds, increasing the speed by .1 — .5 for each level) followed by a 30-second break between rounds.

This 10 minute HIIT workout is recommended for intermediate to advanced runners. Speeds vary from a jogging pace (5.0 — 7.0) to a sprinting pace (7.5 — 9.5) with 30 seconds of HIIT followed by a 1-minute resting period to catch your breath (while still jogging to keep the heart rate up).

This workout may only be 10 minutes, but it will have you feeling accomplished at the end. Not only are you bursting into your HIIT sessions for 30 seconds followed by 45 seconds of a resting jog, but inclines ranging from 4% to 6% add to the intensity.

If you are strapped for time then this 15-minute workout is for you. The 15 minutes consists of 10 minutes of HIIT intervals on the treadmill, followed by 5 minutes of HIIT on the mat. There is no set speed so individuals can choose their own pace and increase their effort each round.

Are you ready to give a more advanced HIIT treadmill workout a try? This workout has 3 levels of movement: base pace (jog), push (run) and all out (sprint) with no walking breaks, which really gets the heart pumping. There is a countdown clock on the right side of the screen to keep you on track.

This HIIT workout is recommended for more advanced runners as it requires sprinting as quickly as you are comfortable for maximum effort. It's also on the longer side, so you'll be totally gassed by the end.