Easy, healthy meal ideas for the week ahead: Chicken meatballs, sheet-pan shrimp and more

Welcome to Start TODAY. Sign up for our Start TODAY newsletter to receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox — and join us on Instagram!

This week’s focus is on easy and nutritious meals to power you through the holiday season. We're keeping staples like chicken and salmon, with a focus on plants and healthy sources of fat (such as seeds, nuts, avocados and extra virgin olive oil. Plus, some simple and tasty ways to cut back on meat (hello, magnesium-rich lentils!) and added sugars.