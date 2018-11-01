Are you eating too much avocado?

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Let us interrupt your love affair with avocado for just a moment.

No, it doesn’t have to be a breakup, just a little reminder for anyone enjoying large quantities of avocado toast, guacamole, avocado salad, avocado scrambled eggs, avocado wraps and avocado smoothies — and feeling good about it because of the “good fat.”

It all started with a TODAY article about foods cardiologists try to avoid and a conversation with Dr. Andrew Freeman, director of cardiovascular prevention and wellness at National Jewish Health in Denver, Colorado, and a member of the American College of Cardiology’s Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease Section Leadership Council.

Freeman mentioned he was taken aback by how much of the fatty fruit everyone seems to be consuming.

“It feels like people are eating avocados by the dozen, like every day,” Freeman told TODAY. “I tell people to certainly enjoy avocado, but not to overdo it. Because it seems crazy — I just feel like people are eating unbelievable quantities.”

When it comes to avocados, you can have too much of a good thing and overdo it, said NBC News Health and Nutrition Editor Madelyn Fernstrom and Kristin Kirkpatrick, manager of wellness nutrition services at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute and a TODAY contributor.

First, let’s talk about all the wonderful health aspects of an avocado.

A whole fruit contains about 21 grams of heart healthy monounsaturated fat, Fernstrom said. This type of fat — also found in nuts and vegetable oils — can help lower your LDL, or bad, cholesterol, and helps develop and maintain your cells, according to the National Institutes of Health. This fat is also high in vitamin E, which is needed for healthy vision and a healthy immune system, the agency added.

Monounsaturated fats can have a positive effect on your health when eaten in moderation, the American Heart Association notes.

One avocado also contains 10 grams of fiber — or almost half of your daily requirement — and with a variety of vitamins and minerals, including potassium, vitamin C, vitamin B-6 and magnesium, the fruit is also naturally free of sodium, cholesterol, and sugar, Fernstrom said.

“Its creamy texture and high fat content makes portion control easy because a small serving provides high eating satisfaction and fullness,” she noted.

“Studies show that consumption of avocado could help with reducing the risk of both metabolic syndrome as well as heart disease. Plus, avocados are a filling, lower-carbohydrate snack for anyone looking to lose weight,” Kirkpatrick added.