Where to score free guacamole and more on National Avocado Day

Whether you're enjoying chips and guac at happy hour or avocado toast at brunch, avocados are as versatile as they are popular.

This fruit is great in everything from salads to sandwiches, but it’s sometimes a pretty pricey addition to a dish. July 31 is National Avocado Day and chains nationwide are celebrating with discounts and freebies.

There’s no doubt avocado is delicious — but free avocado may be even tastier.

Chipotle

Chipotle is celebrating National Avocado Day with free guacamole, via a digital-only promo code, AVO2021. The chain is also offering $0 delivery on the Chipotle app and website through August 1 in the U.S. and Canada.

Chosen Foods

On National Avocado Day, Chosen Foods is offering 40% off sitewide on their website, 7/29 to 8/1. This brand goes all-in on avocados, it is the basis of all their oils, dressings, mayos, cooking sprays, simmer sauces, and, of course, guacamole.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco partnered with Avocados from Mexico to offer limited-edition Guac Passes to new and existing Loco Rewards members. These passes unlock an order of free small chips & guac every day for the entire month of August. From July 26 – July 31, purchase any menu item using Loco Rewards to be entered into the Guac Pass drawing. You can also win by commenting on El Pollo Loco’s National Avocado Day Instagram post.

Pokeworks

At this nationwide poke chain, download their rewards app by July 30 and receive a free scoop of avocado with your entrée purchase.

Yoshinoya

This Japanese rice bowl chain offering a free avocado upgrade with the purchase of any bowl when using code AVODAY in the Yoshinoyaapp through August 1.

