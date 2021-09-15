Where to score free guac, tacos and more on National Guacamole Day

Guacamole is one of the most beloved snack foods. Whether enjoyed with tortilla chips or scooped on a burrito or taco salad, there are so many ways to enjoy this spicy, savory treat. But what may be even better than enjoying a guacamole appetizer at happy hour or taco night is when that guacamole is free.

National Guacamole Day is being celebrated on September 16. In recognition, restaurants nationwide will have some spicy deals and discounts.

Chipotle

Chipotle is expanding its Chipotle Goods Avocado Dye Line, a line of apparel that's dyed with upcycled avocado pits from Chipotle restaurants. More interested in the guacamole? We get it. Chipotle Rewards members and fans who sign up before September 16 have the chance to earn extra points for ordering guac on National Guacamole Day.

Del Taco

This is a deal so sweet that it starts September 16 and continues through September 19. Del Taco fans who buy any of the new Stuffed Quesadilla Tacos (carne asada, crispy chicken or grilled chicken) with guac will get a second Stuffed Quesadilla Taco guac’ed up for free, with Del Yeah! Rewards App registration.

El Pollo Loco

In celebration of National Guacamole Day, El Pollo Loco is offering free large chips and guacamole on orders of $15 or more on Grubhub between September 13 and September 19. Diners will also receive $5 off orders of $15 or more on Grubhub from September 13 through September 26.

Freebird’s World Burrito

On September 16, score a free guac with the purchase of any entrée. Perhaps this is a great time to try a burrito bowl!

Qdoba

Qdoba offers their hand-crafted guac (as well as queso) free with every entrée. This offer is good for a burrito, bowl, salad, quesadilla or any other menu item. Is this a special holiday deal? Not really, it’s always free. But it’s worth mentioning!

Rubio’s

On September 16, Rubio’s is offering free chips and guacamole with any order. Get your guac with the online coupon, or order online at Rubios.com or through the app, with coupon code GUAC.

Tijuana Flats

On National Guacamole Day, guac isn’t extra! On September 16, Tijuana Flats will be offering rewards members a free guacamole with any purchase of $2 or more.

Tocaya Modern Mexican

At this chain, with locations in California and Arizona, get a $2 half-sized guacamole with a minimum $10 purchase, in-store only. This guacamole is made with pomegranate seeds, lime pepita seeds, red onion, jalapeño and cilantro, and served with plantain chips or tortilla chips by request.

Wholly Guacamole

This brand is ready to help people stock up on guac, long after the holiday ends. It's launching a limited-time “Don’t Hit Guac Bottom” subscription box that includes a six-month supply of a variety of flavor combinations of ready-to-eat Wholly Guacamole. The box is available for purchase, beginning at 12 a.m. ET on September 16, for a one-time fee of $39 (a $150 value).

