Lasagna roll ups, pizza grilled cheese and more twists on nostalgic favorites

Growing up, there was nothing more exciting than getting the go-ahead to pick out a frozen meal from the grocery store. I was partial to the chicken nugget and mac and cheese TV dinner tray, and I still can’t say no to this combo today. Everyone has a childhood dish they can’t get enough of, and this week we’re celebrating those meals — but with a modern make-at-home spin. Grandbaby Cakes founder Jocelyn Delk Adams is stopping by TODAY this Wednesday to share her twists on nostalgic favorites.

Everyone loves lasagna, but this chicken roll up version takes it to the next level. Delk Adams describes her dish as “a blend of familiar flavors in an enticing new format,” and we can assure you the entire family will welcome the change. Grilled cheese and tomato soup is such a classic pairing it’s hard to imagine how it can get any better. But once you bite into this sandwich stuffed with pepperoni or spoon up this soup with a pop of pesto, you may swear off your traditional recipes for good.

To round out the week, we're sharing two more spins on familiar throwbacks. Give burger night a grown-up upgrade in the form of cheeseburger stuffed peppers. Go crazy with the toppings of your choice, but replacing the bun with a bell pepper makes everything a bit healthier. And because every kid at heart loves dessert, we've got a no-bake peanut butter and jelly cheesecake. It’s too tasty — and on theme — not to mention.

Jocelyn Delk Adams' twists on nostalgic favorites

The combination of creamy ricotta, frozen spinach and a meltable Italian cheese blend creates a symphony of textures that dances on the palate. Marinara sauce adds a tangy and hearty depth, complementing the chicken and cheese and making each bite a harmonious blend of Italian flavors.

The contrast between the crispy buttered bread and the gooey, melted cheese inside creates an irresistible texture that’s both crunchy and creamy in every bite. The addition of pepperoni introduces a spicy and savory twist to the classic grilled cheese.

This recipe cleverly combines basic pantry staples such as olive oil, garlic and canned tomatoes with unique additions like sun-dried tomato pesto and red pepper flakes. The result is a deeply flavorful dish that doesn’t require a special trip to the grocery store.

More recipes to make this week

Round out the week with these recipes from Anna Painter and Jesse Szewczyk.

Our cheeseburger stuffed peppers are as customizable as it gets. You can lay out toppings such as ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, pickles, onions, tomatoes, lettuce and bacon, and let everyone dress up their pepper halves as they see fit.

Sweet PB & J is getting even sweeter with our peanut butter and jelly cheesecake. This no-bake recipe takes only 30 minutes to prep, so it’s perfect for the busy back-to-school season in terms of both flavor and ease.