Spinach-artichoke chicken, air fryer falafel and more recipes to make this week

It may be April Fools' Day, but — no joke — these are some of the recipes we're most excited about this season. They're all brand new, bursting with spring flavors and easy to prep in 30 minutes or less. Plus, our first menu of the month features something for everyone, whether you're craving meat, fish or vegetarian fare.

If you've ever filled up on dips before dinner, let us introduce you to cheesy spinach-artichoke chicken. This dish transforms the popular app into a main, and still only requires a single skillet to do so. What about for our chili crisp fans? Drizzle it on top of seared salmon and snap peas for a punchy pasta that's packed with protein. Air fryer falafel should be stuffed with fresh herbs, served alongside a quick homemade tzatziki sauce. And baked potato soup is best enjoyed loaded with toppings like bacon, scallions and cheese. Now before we share dessert, we must mention it’s way too delicious to be used in any pranks today — but yes, it is a coconut cream pie.

Shop the recipes below and save on groceries for the week with our exclusive code. Enter TODAY10 at checkout to score $10 off your first three pickup or delivery orders of $50 or more from Walmart. (See terms.)

What to cook this week

Cream cheese, mozzarella and Parmesan melt together in this dinner that tastes rich and decadent. But you might be surprised to learn that it's packed with protein and nearly two pounds of veggies!

We recommend using your favorite store bought chili crisp for this quick pasta dinner. But if you find yourself fresh out, check out our swap option for the three-ingredient sauce that will work in a pinch.

The best part about this falafel batter? It freezes beautifully so you pop it in the air fryer until golden brown and crispy whenever the craving strikes. Just don't forget to serve with a side of quick tzatziki.

If you love potato leek soup in the springtime, you definitely need to try this topping-heavy version. It has all of the fixings you'd find on a loaded baked potato, plus crispy spud skins for a little extra crunch.

What's not to love about a buttery cookie crust, creamy pudding filling and coconut whipped topping all combined together? Not to mention, this quick no-bake dessert is truly as easy as pie to make.