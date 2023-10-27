I tried 7 chili oils and the winner came in hot — and unexpectedly sweet

My obsession with condiments knows no bounds. In fact, my pantry is starting to look less like an area for food storage and more like a witch’s cabinet of potions and brews.

But despite hundreds of jars and bottles (“Hoarders,” are you accepting applications?), chili crisp (aka chili oil or chili crunch) is still my favorite food topper — I literally haven’t gone the past few months without putting it on top of my eggs in the morning.

Kelly Mi Li, star and executive producer of Netflix’s “Bling Empire,” just launched her own line of chili oils called Hot Jiang and the products are essentially a love letter to her family’s multi-generational recipes. And much to my delight after a first tasting, they are quite delicious and have earned permanent spots in my daily rotation.

Though they’re not mass-market enough to be included in this week’s taste test (we tend to focus on mainstream Amazon and grocery store products that are readily available to you at a moment’s notice), the company is headed in that direction, and Mi Li is a woman who clearly knows her stuff. So I picked her brain on all things regarding beloved chili oil because she is, after all, an expert on the spicy-salty, sometimes sweet stuff.

“I think the sudden rise in popularity for chili oil crisp has a lot to do with its health

benefits and the versatility of this sauce,” she tells me, alluding to pepper’s touted metabolic and anti-inflammatory effects. “I am one of those people who buys and tries every chili oil crisp that I can get my hands on.”

“But when it comes to finding a high-quality chili oil crisp, the key is to keep it simple. Look for sauces that have fresh ingredients and no unnecessary additives,” she advises. “Also, most

ingredients across different chili oils can be similar, so how it’s crafted plays a huge role in how the final flavors come together.”

Whether you’re putting chili oil on Sichuan delicacies like dan dan noodles and mapo tofu or slathering it on a hamburger, pizza or even ice cream, there is no wrong way to devour it. Check out how seven of the most popular jars ranked when pitted against each other in this battle of the tingly tongue-numbing.

I was super excited by this jar because it had some pretty hefty chunks of chilis and shallots in it — a departure from the norm where ingredients are chopped up finely with added crunch from sesame seeds or fried garlic. But this fell a bit flat and lacked the big, bold flavors I want and need when I twist open a lid and subsequently douse my dishes. And then it hit me like a freight train: cumin. Did my taste buds deceive me? One look at the nutritional label confirmed that the spice was, indeed, part of the recipe, to which I proclaimed, “Why ruin a good thing? WHY?!” It was entirely too potent and I ultimately gave it away to a neighbor.

Chile Crunch should consider changing its name to Onion and Garlic Crunch because that’s what you buy this for. The aromatic duo overwhelmed the palate — in a great way, of course — but this tasted like the chilies and oil were an afterthought, which ultimately ranked it a bit lower than our more versatile and well-balanced top four. That said, it has developed a cult following over the years and people can’t get enough of the stuff. So even if I came out and said, “This tastes like absolute crap” (which, again, it doesn’t), it would have little effect on the success of their booming business. I should also point out that its uber-crunchy texture was *chef’s kiss.*

Come through, flavor complexity. This one was definitely more on the salty side, but it certainly delivered in offering an intense and memorable noshing experience. While Sichuan peppercorns (fun fact: not actually peppers, but berries) can be polarizing due to their numbing effect on the tongue, I have always found them to be quite fun and a simple way to elevate something as boring as an omelet or piece of grilled chicken breast. My only gripe was that I would have welcomed an even bigger hint of sweetness, but this was a very solid choice in an ultra-competitive chili oil Olympics that would even give the Simone Biles of chili oils a run for her money.

The “LOL Award” goes to Mr. Bing because mild this was not and it may or may not have flung out of my nose after taking a gigantic bite and expecting something more tame. But when the pain subsided and I was able to taste again, I loved it. It’s pretty oil-heavy and has a now-notorious delayed heat, but I coveted the balance between sweet and spicy and found it to be very well-rounded in texture, as well (a good mix of crunchy and soft bits). Also, my palate impressed the crap out of me during this taste test because there was an earthiness that I enjoyed and couldn’t really describe until I found out they added mushroom powder into the mix, so go me!

Lao Gan Ma is one of the most ubiquitous, tried-and-true brands you’re going to find when it comes to Asian condiments, which is why the brand’s fried chili in oil is one of my favorite mealtime staples of all time (they add peanuts … peanuts, I tell you!). This spicy chili crisp was obviously no exception, boasting a very salty, roasted and somewhat fermented flavor profile. That said, I would probably only use it to accentuate the complexity of a dish and not have it be a star on its own (leave that to the aforementioned fried chili in oil) — it’s very salty, which can be overwhelming if consumed in excess. But that’s also why water exists, so go crazy and enjoy.

This was the sweetest of the bunch, but I didn’t mind because it won me over with its heavy fried shallot content (which was slightly sharp and super addicting). Also, there was a trace of ginger that added a wonderful warmth to its finishing notes and felt like it was giving my throat a hug on the way down. And while I know that’s a bizarre way to describe it, we’re all in need of a hug right now and affection is top of mind. So if that hug is going to come from food and not a person, so be it. I’ll take what I can get.

If I am being completely honest, I was rooting against Momofuku’s chili crunch because I didn’t want to come across as too predictable (it’s already widely celebrated and tops many chili oil best of lists). But damn — David Chang really knows what he’s doing and this earned an unsurprising gold medal. Out of all the contenders, it tasted the most made-from-scratch — almost as if it was delivered directly from one of his restaurants to be served in my own (horrible) NYC galley kitchen. There was also a distinct chewiness to its texture that made it not too runny, not too crunchy, but just right — up to Goldilocks’ standards, if you will. Needless to say, I placed an order for his entire chili crunch line because I obviously had to try all of them. And now my body composition is practically 5% chili crunch, so my doctor is in for a real surprise during my next physical.