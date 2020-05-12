Download the TODAY app for a daily dose of good news

Have banana bread leftovers? Make this cinnamon French toast

Jocelyn Delk Adams makes homemade banana bread and turns the leftovers into cinnamon-scented French toast.

Make Jocelyn Delk Adams' banana bread

May 12, 202004:15

By Jocelyn Delk Adams

Jocelyn Delk Adams, founder of Grandbaby Cakes, is joining TODAY to share her favorite banana bread recipe and then show us how to turn your leftovers into cinnamon-scented French toast.

This classic, easy banana bread recipe is so simple to make, tender, moist and perfectly sweet. It is the perfect start to any morning or enjoy as an indulgent snack.

What could be better than French toast for breakfast? French toast make with sweet, tender slices of banana bread! It amps up the flavor with fresh fruitiness and a lovely swirl of cinnamon.

Jocelyn Delk Adams