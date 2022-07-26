Upgraded steakhouse sides: Potato gratin-stuffed onions and herbaceous creamed spinach

"Top Chef" Season 13 winner Jeremy Ford is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his all-time favorite steakhouse side dishes. He shows us how to make perfect creamed spinach and cheesy potato gratin stuffed in sweet Vidalia onions.

What I love about this recipe is that it can be served either hot or cold; it can be served cold with chips as spinach dip or hot as a creamed spinach. This recipe also makes the most of soft herbs; people often underestimate the potential of these flavorful greens.

This dish is stunning when done right. If you are trying to impress somebody, there's no better way to do it than with the stuffed onion.

