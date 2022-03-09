Technique tip: Remove the steak from the refrigerator for an hour before cooking to aid in even cooking.

Follow this recipe and you're sure to achieve true steakhouse results in your home kitchen. Finishing the filet with butter, rosemary and garlic really takes this steak to the next level.

Preparation

1.

Preheat the oven to 450 F and remove the steak from the refrigerator 1 hour before cooking.

2.

Preheat a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over high heat.

3.

Pat the steak dry with paper towels and season all sides generously with salt and pepper.

4.

Brush the skillet with a light coating of canola oil; let preheat for 10 to 15 seconds.

5.

Add the steaks to the skillet and cook, undisturbed, until deep golden-brown, 2 to 3 minutes.

6.

Using tongs, flip the steak onto their sides and cook, rotating, until all sides are golden-brown, 1 to 2 minutes each side.

7.

Flip the steak onto the uncooked side, and add the butter, garlic and rosemary.

8.

Carefully tip the skillet and, with a spoon, baste the steak with the melted butter continuously for 1 minute.

9.

Carefully transfer the skillet to the oven and cook the steaks to your desired doneness, about 2 to 3 minutes for medium-rare.

10.

Rest for 10 minutes before serving.

To cook steak to the perfect internal temperature, follow this guide:

Rare: 120-130 F

Medium-rare: 130-135 F

Medium: 135-145 F

Medium well: 145-155 F

Well: 155+ F