Turn a roasted turkey dinner into a tasty salad for lunch

It's never too early in the season to enjoy comforting, traditional Thanksgiving foods — and, of course, enjoy the leftovers! Food blogger Gina Homolka is joining TODAY to share a couple of her favorite make-ahead fall recipes from her new cookbook "Skinnytaste Meal Prep: Healthy Make-Ahead Meals and Freezer Recipes to Simplify Your Life: A Cookbook." She shows us how to make an herbed roast turkey breast with gravy and turn the leftover turkey into a tasty salad with cranberries and celery.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

Everyone needs a basic turkey breast and gravy recipe to keep in their back pocket! This recipe is also great for intimate Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving dinners when you don't want to cook a whole turkey. Of course, the best part is always the leftovers.

This is my go-to turkey salad when I have Thanksgiving leftovers. It's similar to a Waldorf salad, and you can even add apples, walnuts or pecans — delish! I usually eat it with a spoon right out of the refrigerator, but it's also great served in a wrap, as a sandwich or over a bed of greens.

If you like those make-ahead recipe, you should also try these: