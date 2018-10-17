Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Pizza. It's the source of some of social media's biggest food fights.

Who would think that such a melty, cheesy delight could cause such viral misery? But it does. Between epic showdowns about how to eat it (put down the fork and knife!) to the rage ignited by the love for pineapple as a topping (but it's SO good) ... is there even room for another heated debate?

There sure is, and TripAdvisor is the culprit.

The online travel site went there when it ranked the top pizza restaurants in the country. And number one is not in New York or Chicago. Uh-oh.

While the two cities known for pizza maintained their positions as TripAdvisor's "Top U.S. Pizza Cities," TripAdvisor found the "Top U.S. Pizza Restaurant" is actually in Boston.

Well, the Wahlbergs (who are more into burgers than pizza anyway) were probably stoked.

Regina's Pizza, located in Boston's "Little Italy" neighborhood, has been serving the area slices since 1926. The signature slice, according to the ranking, is "The Giambotta " — topped with pepperoni, salami, Regina sausage, mushrooms, peppers, onions, mozzarella and fresh basil.

TripAdvisor noted on its website that the list was created by examining "millions of reviews and opinions from TripAdvisor diners." The site's team took into account the amount of reviews, the quality of comments and "great pizza reviews" to develop the Top 10. Restaurants had to have a minimum of 4.5 out of 5 "bubbles," 500 reviews and no more than 15 locations as of September.

Surprisingly, Chicago did not even make the list for best pizzerias, but the iconic New York City restaurant, Bleecker Street Pizza came in second, although some food-fighters said it should definitely be first.

Some grappled with what the best pizzeria in Boston is and claimed another neighborhood pizzeria called Umberto's should have taken the title. But other's defended Regina's.

And then there were those who said TripAdvisor should not be trusted at all as a pizza-ranking source.

Burn.

Other pizzerias (in order of top-ranked) included Modern Apizza in New Haven, Connecticut; Home Slice Pizza in Austin, Texas; Moose's Tooth Pub and Pizzeria in Anchorage, Alaska; Juliana's Pizza in Brooklyn, New York; Five Points Pizza and Joey's House of Pizza in Nashville, Tennessee; Andolini's Pizzeria in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Duetto Pizza and Gelato in Key West, Florida.

The best cities for pizza (in order of top-ranked) were New York City, Chicago, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Seattle, Boston, San Diego, Atlanta and Washington D.C and Orlando, Florida.