Oscar Mayer comes out with bologna-inspired sheet masks

This new spa-quality face mask is total baloney.

Filling a niche we didn't know existed, there's a rejuvenating face mask for diehard cold-cuts lovers, and its first name is O-S-C-A-R.

The famous meat company Oscar Mayer announced Wednesday that it has partnered with Korean beauty company Seoul Mamas to create a face mask for anyone remembering those days as a kid when you bit out holes for eyes and a mouth in a slice of bologna and held it up in front of your face or slapped it right on.

This will either rekindle childhood fun or haunt your nightmares. Oscar Mayer

Except rather than being pieces of cold meat with your saliva on it, these are masks with "a hydrating and restoring hydrogel that promote skin elasticity, improve hydration and moisture retention, offer anti-inflammatory benefits, and provide protection for the skin," according to a news release.

The bologna-colored light pink face mask will either hearken back to childhood or terrify anyone in the vicinity that you have had the skin on your face eaten off by Hannibal Lecter. No word on whether it has that quintessential bologna smell.

The company that brought the world the beloved Wienermobile is hoping the Oscar Mayer mask adds some fun to people's beauty routines.

The masks are $4.99 apiece and selling on Amazon while supplies last. Oscar Mayer

"Oscar Mayer has a legacy bringing levity to things that have gotten too serious, and beauty is a ripe territory to playfully subvert," Lindsey Ressler, senior marketing analyst at Oscar Mayer, said in the news release. "Inspired by those who used to playfully make masks out of their bologna as kids, this product was born as a modern-day way to spark smiles for fans of Oscar Mayer and beauty enthusiasts alike."

The sheet masks are limited edition and sell for $4.99 each on Amazon while supplies last, with the reminder that "you can’t spell delightful without deli."