If you’ve ever wanted to eat (and sleep in?) a giant hot dog on wheels, get ready to relish in this exciting news.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on Airbnb has its own picnic area to enjoy hot dogs. Airbnb

For the first time ever, the famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be open to guests thanks to a limited-time listing on Airbnb.

It's like a hot dog tiny house! Airbnb

To be frank, your chances of scoring a stay here are a little slim as the hot dog hotel will only be available for three individual overnight stays from August 1 to 3. But hey, someone’s gotta be the wiener, er, winner, right?

It’ll be parked in Chicago at the same time the city will be seeing an influx of out-of-towners for the Lollapalooza music festival.

But Wienermobile guests will be treated to the finest hot dog-themed fare as the wiener on wheels will be garnished with plenty of amenities.

Enjoy your hot dogs in this cozy sitting area. Airbnb

Guests will be able to enjoy special treats such as a mini fridge stocked with hot dog essentials, a roller grill to take home and hot-dog inspired attire to wear including sunglasses, a fanny pack and a pajama onesie.

Inside, you’ll find a sofa that turns into a bed plus customized Wienermobile-inspired art by Chicago-based artist Laura Kiro. Since there's no bathroom inside the vehicle, there’s also an adjacent outdoor space where people can do their business.

You can dream of hot dogs right here in the Wienermobile bed. Airbnb

Have you mustard up the courage to stay here yet? You can try your luck at booking a night starting Wednesday, July 24, when the listing officially opens to the public. You’ll only get to stay there for one night so that other guests will have a chance to experience the decadent dog, too.

Only two guests can stay there at a time — and since it’s such tight quarters, just make sure the other person you invite isn’t the wurst.

Want more info? Visit the listing here.

(Editor’s note: Sorry for all the hot dog puns, we were on a roll.)