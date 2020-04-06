As the coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep across the country, toilet paper-panic buying has made it hard for some supermarkets to keep the bathroom staple in stock.

However, the humble product's popularity has inspired plenty of bakers nationwide to get creative by whipping up their own versions of this bestselling item.

"I think it's important to have a sense of humor during these tough times," Ken Peng, a blogger behind the food-focused Instagram account @KenEatsGainesville, told TODAY. He shared a photo of a toilet paper cake he spotted at his local Publix supermarket.

"Obviously, it's a serious situation, but we need to laugh a little to feel some sense of normalcy," he added.

In Chicago, the bakers at TipsySpace have been busy creating special toilet paper cakes for their customers. Each one comes with a custom message and feeds 10-15 people. However, since large gatherings are not recommended during times of social distancing, this larger cake is perfect for a small family who wants to feast on sweet leftovers for a few days.

The trend has also taken off in Europe.

Schurener Backparadies in Dortmund, Germany, is baking as many as 200 "rolls" of toilet paper per day to keep up with the demand for its cakes, according to The Local.

This certainly isn't the only food trend that's been inspired by the global pandemic. A chef in Hanoi, Vietnam, created a coronavirus-themed burger, which features a corona-shaped bun that's been dyed green using green tea and vegetable juice.

"We have this joke that if you are scared of something, you should eat it," said chef Hoang Tung, who created the burger.