Here's how much toilet paper a family of 4 needs for 2 weeks

Americans have been stockpiling toilet paper as they remain home for an indeterminate amount of time, heeding the calls to practice social distancing and self-quarantining as they do their part to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision by many to hoard has led to a debate about just how much toilet paper people actually need.

Toilet paper manufacturer Georgia-Pacific LLC, which makes Quilted Northern and Angel Soft, culled data from the market research company IRI to figure the proper amount of toilet paper needed in the home.

“The average U.S. household (2.6 people) uses 409 equivalized regular rolls per year. Using our own calculations, staying at home 24-7 would result in ~140% increase vs. average daily usage,” a spokesman told TODAY in an email.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“Therefore, to last approximately 2 weeks, a 2-person household would need ~9 double rolls, or ~5 mega rolls. A 4-person household would need ~17 double rolls, or~ 9 mega rolls to last approximately 2 weeks.”

The company also recognizes consumers are snapping up its toilet paper.

Thanks for your continued patience. If you have questions, please continue to send us a DM. The most up to date information on our response can be found on https://t.co/natEOb9ot4: https://t.co/8LftPR4pDA pic.twitter.com/xzOaYVwPGn — Georgia-Pacific (@GeorgiaPacific) March 16, 2020

“For our retail business, we have seen a significant increase in orders beginning last week. These increases have been as high as two times our normal demand,” it said in a statement last week to NBC News. “Our manufacturing operations which produce toilet paper (for both consumer and B2B) are currently operating normally and we are doing our best to meet consumer demand.”

There doesn’t appear to be any threat of a shortage on the horizon, either.