Thanksgiving is just around the corner, so a few of TODAY's superstar chefs are whipping up their favorite recipes in the TODAY All Day kitchen. Alejandra Ramos, Jocelyn Delk Adams and Jake Cohen are kicking off the season premiere of "TODAY Food All Stars."

First up Alejandra Ramos, makes her juicy, marinated turkey flavored with citrus, garlic and a mix of zesty spices. Next, Jake Cohen is whipping up his go-to stuffing with sourdough and challah. And it just wouldn't be Thanksgiving without pie, so Jocelyn Delk Adams is making sweet potato pie with decadent twist.

"TODAY Food All Stars" airs on TODAY All Day Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET.

Alejandra Ramos makes a zesty marinated turkey

A Latin-inspired marinade with garlic, fresh herbs, tart orange juice and smoked paprika infuses every bite of this turkey. A flavorful herb butter and extra marinade both keep the bird moist and juicy even through the long cook time. The turkey can be marinated up to a day in advance so come Thanksgiving morning, all you have to do is pop the bird in the oven.

Jake Cohen amps up savory stuffing

The key to a great stuffing? Use more flavorful breads! Tangy sourdough provides a rich structure to traditional stuffing while soft and fluffy challah adds a buttery richness. And don't forget the apples. The favorite fall fruit adds a gorgeous sweetness that makes this stuffing a great side to any meal.

Jocelyn Delk Adams bakes a sweet potato pie

Thanksgiving is the ultimate pie holiday and this is a dream dish for pie lovers. My family always has sweet potato pie on the table, so I decided to take that recipe to the next level. My recipe is full of indulgent fall spices and then topped with chocolate and toasted marshmallow for a decadent spin on everyone's favorite campfire treat: s'mores!