Ayesha Nurdjaja makes peperonata pork sliders and chermoula chicken wings for game day

Ayesha Nurdjaja, executive chef at Shuka and Shukette in New York City, is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share flavor-packed recipes for Sunday Night Football. For the New York Jets, she is making charred chicken wings with scallion-chile chermoula and white sauce, and for the Kansas City Chiefs, she is whipping up peperonata-topped pork sliders.

Adding the cheese to the meat mixture means these sliders are extra juicy and flavorful. It also makes them a snap to assemble. The tangy peperonata balances the richness of the pork.

It’s not game day without wings. These are easy to prepare — no messy fryer — and absolutely delicious. The white sauce can be used for dipping crudités or on a sandwich. The chermoula can be used with chicken, beef or fish as a marinade or sauce.

If you like those entertaining recipes from Ayesha Nurdjaja, you should also try these: