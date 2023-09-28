IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ayesha Nurdjaja makes peperonata pork sliders and chermoula chicken wings for game day

Flavor-packed recipes for what will hopefully be an action-packed game.
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
By Ayesha Nurdjaja

Ayesha Nurdjaja, executive chef at Shuka and Shukette in New York City, is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share flavor-packed recipes for Sunday Night Football. For the New York Jets, she is making charred chicken wings with scallion-chile chermoula and white sauce, and for the Kansas City Chiefs, she is whipping up peperonata-topped pork sliders.

Adding the cheese to the meat mixture means these sliders are extra juicy and flavorful. It also makes them a snap to assemble. The tangy peperonata balances the richness of the pork.

It’s not game day without wings. These are easy to prepare — no messy fryer — and absolutely delicious. The white sauce can be used for dipping crudités or on a sandwich. The chermoula can be used with chicken, beef or fish as a marinade or sauce.

