Super Bowl Snackdown: San Francisco vs. Kansas City recipes

/ Source: TODAY
By Ryan Scott and Megan Day

Pitmaster Megan Day and chef Ryan Scott are visiting TODAY to cook up Kansas City classics and San Francisco favorites for this year's Super Bowl. Ryan shows us how to make crab cake patty melts and beer cheese dip. Megan demonstrates how to prepare barbecued brisket burnt ends and beer braised bratwursts. Let the tailgating begin!

Kansas City Recipes

Get The Recipe

Kansas City Burnt Ends

Megan Day

Braising brats and finishing them on the grill gives them the best of both cooking techniques. A beer bath ensures a juicy and tender finish while the grill adds a wonderful smoky charred flavor.

Get The Recipe

Kansas City Beer Brats

Megan Day

It doesn't get much better on game day than a good team matchup, cold brews and some delicious barbecue. These tender burnt ends go for a slow smoke that infuses flavor deep into the meat. The tangy barbecue sauce wakes up the flavors and gives it that finger-licking-goodness you want from great barbecue.

San Francisco Recipes

Get The Recipe

Bacon Beer Cheese Dip in a Sourdough Bread Bowl

Ryan Scott

Who doesn't love a good cheese dip? This is the ultimate easy yet delicious party food, and it's my go-to for football parties. Using Anchor Steam beer and San Francisco sourdough keep it local for me at home in the Bay.

Get The Recipe

Dungeness Crab Cake Patty Melt with Old Bay Aioli

Ryan Scott

This sando is San Francisco on a plate. The in-season Dungeness crab plus good old sourdough makes this dish feel like home every time.

If you like those game-day recipes, you should also try these:

Valerie Bertinelli's Stuffed Mushrooms
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Valerie Bertinelli's Stuffed Mushrooms

Valerie Bertinelli
Classic Beef Chili with Beans
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Classic Beef Chili with Beans

Danny Seo
Ryan ScottRyan Scott
Megan Day