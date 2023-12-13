Oreo is introducing 3 new flavors — including one inspired by a classic NYC treat

One cookie company has already made a trio of tasty New Year’s resolutions for 2024.

Oreo just announced it will be welcoming three new cookie varieties to its cavalcade of crunchy confections. The first, Oreo Black & White Cookies, is a limited-edition flavor inspired by an iconic New York City bakery staple, and the two permanent additions are Peanut Butter Cakesters and Gluten-Free Golden.

Oreo hinted at the Gluten-Free Golden flavor earlier this month on its social media channels — and fans shared their excitement in response, with one Instagram commenter writing, “Love to see you entering your gluten free era.”

All these new cookies officially hit shelves starting Jan. 3, 2024. Here are the details:

Oreo Black & White Cookies

Oreo Black & White Cookies. Oreo

“Seinfeld” fans, rejoice! The black and white cookie, a classic New York City treat, will soon be available in Oreo form. In this creation, Golden Oreo cookies contain a split of chocolate and vanilla-flavored creme filling. Oreo Black & White Cookie Sandwich Cookies will be available for a limited time, while supplies last.

Gluten-Free Golden Oreos

Oreo Gluten-Free Golden Cookies. Oreo

Oreo’s gluten-free version of its original chocolate flavor is no longer alone on its gluten-free island. These Golden Oreos are certified gluten-free, feature vanilla sandwich cookies filled with classic Oreo creme and will be a permanent addition to its cast of cookies.

Oreo Peanut Butter Cakesters

Oreo Peanut Butter Cakesters. Oreo

The softer side of Oreo — its Cakesters line — has a new flavor joining the original Chocolate flavor. The returning Oreo Peanut Butter Cakesters feature peanut butter-flavored creme filling sandwiched between two soft chocolate flavored snack cakes.

Oreo flavors from 2023

This year, plenty of Oreo flavors have come and gone, including Red Velvet Oreos, Cotton Candy Oreos, Blackout Cake Oreos and more.

S’moreos also returned for a limited time in April. The campfire-ready cookie was initially called “S’mores Oreos” during its original run in 2021, but after to some gentle ribbing from fans, the cookie’s name was changed to the much more compact portmanteau for its comeback.