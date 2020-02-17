Sam Sifton serves up comfort in the form of fried chicken, coleslaw and cornbread

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

New York Times food editor Sam Sifton is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite comforting recipes from his new cookbook "See You on Sunday: A Cookbook for Family and Friends." He shows us how to make crispy fried chicken with spicy honey, classic coleslaw and skillet cornbread.

This fried chicken is crusted in a seasoned flour and fried in a bath of peanut oil scented with bacon. Covering the frying pan while the chicken is cooking may be controversial to some, but it really concentrates the crunch of the skin. This chicken is just as good when served cold, or even at room temperature the following day.

This slaw is straightforward and simple, but the subtle tang, sweetness and creaminess will totally enhance the flavors of any main dish that it accompanies — especially if that dish is crispy fried chicken.

Great cornbread is a classic side that needs no improvement. Some versions include cheese or vegetable mix-ins — which you can absolutely add here — but I find the original recipe to be the most nostalgic and satisfying.

