By Aly Walansky

It’s often been said that there’s no such thing as a free lunch, but if you're willing to get creative, there may be such a thing as a free Thanksgiving dinner.

Starting Friday, Nov. 16, Sam’s Club is hosting one of its biggest tasting events ever and allowing members to sample dozens of its holiday food products — and they're all totally free.

"From appetizers and sides to the main course and desserts, discover how wonderfully easy it is to entertain," Sam's Club stated in an announcement.

Get ready to chow down on hundreds of samples at your local Sam's Club. Sam's Club

A representative for Sam's Club told TODAY Food over email that this event, which occurs annually just before the major winter holidays, will include classic Thanksgiving fare like roast turkey, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese and pumpkin pie, as well as more gourmet options like lobster bisque. Of course, the store is known for its many samples, but during the official Taste of Sam's Club event there will be double the amount of samples on the floor.

The superstore estimates that it will be giving out roughly 1,500 tons of food over the next week. Each participating location will host the event from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. local time.

The rep also added that each day there will be at least 12 stations of samples, and these samples will rotate daily, which means repeat visitors will be treated to a variety of new foods.

For those who can't make November's Taste of Sam's Club, the event is scheduled to return to most store locations on Dec. 21 and run through the Dec. 23 — just in time to work up your eating muscles before Christmas.

Of course, Sam's Club has always been known for going big — from giant cinnamon rolls to larger-than-life pumpkin cheesecakes — but this sampling event is all about portion control.