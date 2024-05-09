Take a trip to the beach with coconut ceviche and mango salad

Ryan Hardy, chef and owner of The Delicious Hospitality Group, is joining the TODAY Food team to make a couple of his favorite summer recipes. He shows us how to make seafood ceviche served in a coconut shell and mango salad with avocado and crunchy jicama.

We opened an oyster bar in the sand in Greenport, New York, last year and this was one of our most popular dishes. Making and eating this refreshing ceviche gets me excited for summer.

This salad is one of my go-to recipes to accompany a summer lunch or dinner. It's easy to make in minutes, uses a few unique ingredients and it's deliciously crunchy. It's perfect for serving with crab, shrimp, grilled lobster or a piece of fish!

