IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Up to 77% off wireless earbuds, packing cubes, more travel essentials

Take a trip to the beach with coconut ceviche and mango salad

Bring on the fresh, fruity flavors and ingredients of the tropics with these dishes from Ryan Hardy.
/ Source: TODAY
By Ryan Hardy

Ryan Hardy, chef and owner of The Delicious Hospitality Group, is joining the TODAY Food team to make a couple of his favorite summer recipes. He shows us how to make seafood ceviche served in a coconut shell and mango salad with avocado and crunchy jicama.

Ceviche in Young Coconut

Get The Recipe

Ceviche in Young Coconut

Ryan Hardy

We opened an oyster bar in the sand in Greenport, New York, last year and this was one of our most popular dishes. Making and eating this refreshing ceviche gets me excited for summer.

Jicama & Mango Salad with Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette

Get The Recipe

Jicama & Mango Salad with Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette

Ryan Hardy

This salad is one of my go-to recipes to accompany a summer lunch or dinner. It's easy to make in minutes, uses a few unique ingredients and it's deliciously crunchy. It's perfect for serving with crab, shrimp, grilled lobster or a piece of fish!

If you like those super summer recipes, you should also try these:

Ceviche Mixto with Homemade Tortilla Chips
Courtesy Balo's Foods

Get The Recipe

Ceviche Mixto with Homemade Tortilla Chips

Balo Alvarez
Black Sea Bass Tacos with Tropical Slaw and Chipotle Mayo
Courtesy Balo's Foods

Get The Recipe

Black Sea Bass Tacos with Tropical Slaw and Chipotle Mayo

Balo Alvarez