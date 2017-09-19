Serve tender brisket, borscht and no-knead challah for Rosh Hashanah

share tweet pin email

Chef and food writer Jamie Geller of Joy of Kosher shares a few of her favorite Rosh Hashanah recipes.

This soup is refreshing and delicious! Chilled soups are chic and perfect for starting a heavy holiday meal. This soup can stand in for a salad or be a part of your Rosh Hashanah dinner.

Sweet and tangy apple chutney is this year's little black dress for your Rosh Hashanah table. It's delicious spooned over simple and delicious roasted chicken.

Overnight brisket allows you to be present at your own holiday dinner instead of stuck in the kitchen. The long cooking roast is made in advance which allows you the time to leisurely slice and plate your holiday meal.

This iconic bread just got easier. One bowl, one spoon, a few days later and you have ready to braid dough. A little planning is all that this recipe requires. The dough can be stirred together and then left to rise, covered, in the refrigerator for a minimum of two days and a maximum of three days before braiding, rising and finally baking.

