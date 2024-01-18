Burger King’s croissant breakfast sandwich will be 1 cent for 1 day only

There may not be such thing as a free lunch, but there is such thing as a 1-cent breakfast.

On Jan. 30, Burger King is offering customers Croissan’wich (croissant breakfast sandwich) for just a penny in honor of National Croissant Day.

The sandwich, which features a choice of meat (bacon, sausage or Black Forest ham), egg and cheese on a croissant, has a staple of the BK menu since 1983.

The deal is available to Royal Perks members when they place an order of $1 or more on the chain’s app or website during regular breakfast hours. The offer is not available on delivery orders.

Additionally, on Jan. 23 — or National Pie Day — Burger King is offering Royal Perks members a free Hershey Pie, which features a crunchy chocolate crust, chocolate crème filling and is topped with fudge drizzle and Hershey’s chocolate chips. Customers can score the deal when they place an order of $1 or more on the BK app or website. Again, it does not apply to delivery orders.

In November 2023, Burger King was exploring an expansion of its breakfast offerings by testing a new Breakfast Grill’wich Sandwich, which features the same fillings as a Croissan’wich but stacks ’em on a flame-grilled flatbread instead of a croissant.

In other national-food-holiday-related news, Panera is serving up a $1 soup deal in honor of National Soup Month (January).

This month, customers can get a cup of soup for $1 when they purchase an entree — including its Sourdough Melts — and use the code SOUP at checkout on the Panera app.