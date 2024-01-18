Burger King’s croissant breakfast sandwich will be 1 cent for 1 day only

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

In honor of National Croissant Day, Burger King will be offering its Croissan’wich for just one penny.
By Joseph Lamour

There may not be such thing as a free lunch, but there is such thing as a 1-cent breakfast.

On Jan. 30, Burger King is offering customers Croissan’wich (croissant breakfast sandwich) for just a penny in honor of National Croissant Day.

The sandwich, which features a choice of meat (bacon, sausage or Black Forest ham), egg and cheese on a croissant, has a staple of the BK menu since 1983.

The deal is available to Royal Perks members when they place an order of $1 or more on the chain’s app or website during regular breakfast hours. The offer is not available on delivery orders.

Additionally, on Jan. 23 — or National Pie Day — Burger King is offering Royal Perks members a free Hershey Pie, which features a crunchy chocolate crust, chocolate crème filling and is topped with fudge drizzle and Hershey’s chocolate chips. Customers can score the deal when they place an order of $1 or more on the BK app or website. Again, it does not apply to delivery orders.

In November 2023, Burger King was exploring an expansion of its breakfast offerings by testing a new Breakfast Grill’wich Sandwich, which features the same fillings as a Croissan’wich but stacks ’em on a flame-grilled flatbread instead of a croissant.

In other national-food-holiday-related news, Panera is serving up a $1 soup deal in honor of National Soup Month (January).

This month, customers can get a cup of soup for $1 when they purchase an entree — including its Sourdough Melts — and use the code SOUP at checkout on the Panera app.

