Panera is offering a $1 soup deal for a limited time

Get your spoons ready: It’s officially soup season — and Panera is making it an affordabowl one.

On Jan. 10, the bakery-café chain announced a souper-good deal for National Soup Month (January, in case you weren’t aware): $1 soup with any entree. To access the limited-time deal, use the code SOUP at checkout on the Panera app.

Panera also introduced two new toasted Sourdough Melts, which are available nationwide beginning this week. The new items start at $8.99 at participating local bakery-cafés:

Bacon Avocado Melt: This sandwich features applewood-smoked bacon, fresh avocado, smoked Gouda, an everything bagel seasoning blend and chipotle aioli on toasted sourdough.

This sandwich features applewood-smoked bacon, fresh avocado, smoked Gouda, an everything bagel seasoning blend and chipotle aioli on toasted sourdough. Southwest Chicken Melt: This sandwich features smoked pulled chicken, smoked Gouda, red onion, cilantro and chipotle aioli on toasted sourdough.

Panera’s new Sourdough Melts. Panera Bread

Both cheese-filled sandwiches are available as a whole or half sandwich portion, or as part of a You Pick Two, the chain’s menu option where customers can select any two items for their meal, including cups of soup or mac, half salads or half sandwiches.

And yes, the Sourdough Melts count as an entree with which to pair your $1 soup.

“Just in time for National Soup Month, it’s the perfect season for guests to cozy up with a new Sourdough Melt and complete their meal with a cup of their favorite Panera soup for $1 — an incredible value to kickstart the year,” said Drayton Martin, Panera’s SVP of brand building, in a press release. “At Panera, we pride ourselves on being the sandwich experts — and our team of chefs and bakers have taken our grilled cheese to new heights with melty new sandwich varieties that pack the perfect combination of flavors.”

To celebrate the launch of its new Sourdough Melts — and National Ditch Your Resolution Day (Jan. 17) — Panera is giving away 1,000 free Sourdough Melts on the Panera app using the code BREADSOGOOD.