Get the recipe for Al Roker’s viral leftover croissant breakfast

Breakfast is definitely the most important meal of the day in the Roker household.

TODAY's Al Roker whipped up a tempting breakfast Wednesday for his 19-year-old son Nick, using a few stray items he found in his fridge, and the leftover croissant dish quickly captivated his food-loving fans. (Scroll down for the recipe.)

After posting a short video on Instagram showing off his culinary creation, the clip amassed over 100,000 views in 24 hours.

On the 3rd Hour of TODAY on Thursday, the weatherman described the inspiration behind his impromptu recipe.

“I was trying to figure out what to make Nick for breakfast and we’d had zucchini the night before. There were a couple of leftover pieces of bacon in the fridge,” he explained.

“Who has leftover bacon, first of all? That’s a story,” his co-host Dylan Dreyer interjected.

"Well, I'd made 2 pounds of it and we had a couple of stale croissants," he said. "I thought, 'What can I do with it?'"

Most of us can barely function at 5:45 a.m., but Al tapped into his creative side to make a satisfying morning meal for his son.

"So I just whipped up some eggs, a little half and half, then I tore up the croissants, threw them in, let that soak," he revealed.

Up next, Al added in the leftover zucchini and bacon and sprinkled in some shredded cheese.

"I just poured it into a baking dish that I sprayed with some olive oil," he said.

Dylan then shared how much she loves the croissants Al always orders.

"Do you remember that time you made us tuna fish sandwiches on these delicious croissants?” she asked. "The croissants are flown in from where, Tahiti?"

"Tahiti? Vanilla’s from Tahiti. Croissants are from France," he clarified, smiling.

Eager to try Al's leftover croissant dish? He shared the "recipe" with us, below. And if you're as big a breakfast fan as he is, you should also check out his recipe for keto egg muffins.

Al's Leftover Croissant Breakfast