When Al Roker shares a new recipe or cooking tip, we're all ears. On Thursday morning, the TODAY weather anchor shared how he ensures his son Nick gets a delicious, hot breakfast every morning.
When wife Deborah Roberts is away for work, Al still prepares a filling morning meal with pancakes, eggs and bacon for Nick by getting everything ready to go before he leaves home for TODAY.
He shared his easy, make-ahead hacks in a narrated Instagram video.
"Since @debrobertsabc is on assignment, here’s how I make sure my boy has a hot breakfast in the morning before I head off to @todayshow @3rdhourtoday,” he captioned the video.
“So the trick to making a hot breakfast quickly in the morning is I pre-mix the eggs. I pre-mix the pancake batter, so I’m able to make a quick little scrambled egg mix,” Al says while pointing to separate containers holding an egg mixture and pancake batter, along with a plate of cooked scrambled eggs.
How the TODAY team starts their (early) morningsJan. 7, 201905:39
The camera then pans to a few cooked pancakes and slices of bacon.
“And then, I’ve already made the bacon. I’ve already made the pancakes now. So I just put those on the plate,” he says while prepping a pretty plate of food. “Cover the plate with foil, and then put it in the warming drawer and my boy, when he gets up in the morning, has a hot breakfast. Easy peasy.”
Raw, cracked eggs can be stored in the fridge for up to four days, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, so this is a great trick for anyone who wants to save a little time in the morning by getting their scramble on earlier in the week or pre-make breakfast on a not-so-busy weekend day.
When it comes to breakfast food, Al has even more hacks up his sleeve. A longtime fan of the ketogenic diet, he shared his go-to egg muffin recipe last year. The best part about this simple recipe? It takes just five ingredients and only 30 minutes to make — plus, like his trick for Nick, these savory muffins can be made ahead for any busy morning.