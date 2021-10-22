Rachael Ray was a bridesmaid for the 1st time at Anne Burrell's wedding

Anne Burrell wasn't the only culinary connoisseur at her wedding earlier this month.

Celebrity cook Rachael Ray joined her Food Network star pal as a member of her bridal party on her special day, and it just so happened to be her first time serving as a bridesmaid, according to People.

Burrell tied the knot with Stuart Claxton on Oct. 16 in her hometown of Cazenovia, New York, and she had four lovely ladies by her side. On the day of the wedding, the 52-year-old shared a photo of her "beautiful bridesmaids" and thanked them for standing up for her on the big day.

"I feel so grateful to have such an AMAZING group of smart, strong, funny and just AMAZING people around me. I am truly a #luckygirl !!!" she wrote.

People reported that Burrell's sister Jane was her maid of honor and her wedding party also included two other bridesmaids in addition to Ray: her friends Aura Carpenter and Melissa Rosenfield. The maid of honor, Ray and Rosenfeld looked like true Southern belles in burnt orange tea-length dresses and Carpenter stood out in the best possible way in a black and floral off-the-shoulder gown.

The bride, who got engaged in April 2020, told People she had the orange dresses custom made so she could have something that truly represented her style.

"I was looking around at bridesmaids dresses and everything just sort of seemed shapeless, and pastels. And I'm like, 'That's not really my jam,'" she said.

What a stunning bridal party! Kerri Lynne Photography

You can't tell from the photo, but each of the orange dresses had a different color of tulle underneath the skirt to add a fun little touch.

"We'll only see that though when they're sitting down, or when they're dancing," she said. "So we'll see that little pop of color, and each one is individual."

Burrell, on the other hand, went timeless and traditional in a white Carolina Herrera wedding gown, but she traveled down the aisle in a horse and carriage instead of on foot.

"I don't care about the cheese factor. Every time I mention the horse and carriage Stuart laughs a little bit," Burrell said, "and I'm like, 'Alright, whatever. It's my moment and I mean to have it.'"

Before they said "I do," Burrell and Claxton traveled to Europe with the bridesmaids and their spouses for a "pre-moon/bachelorette situation" and hit up Spain and Italy. The men and women parted ways in Rome and the ladies moved on to Ray's Tuscany home for some more fun.

"I don't know if I would say it was very bachelorette-y, but it was exactly what I wanted," Burrell said. "I will give up a Vegas vacation to stuff my face full of carbonara in Rome any day of the week."