Food Network star Anne Burrell gets married: 'Luckiest girl in the world'

Food Network star Anne Burrell is a married woman!

The 52-year-old chef and co-host of "Worst Cooks in America" wed fiancé Stuart Claxton and spent the weekend celebrating. Leading up to the ceremony, Burrell excitedly posted about it on Instagram.

"And just like that…my wedding weekend is here," Burrell posted Friday, sharing a sweet picture of her and Claxton kissing. "I get to marry my Prince Charming this weekend!! He finally arrived!! And I’m the luckiest girl in the world."

The ceremony took place at Windridge Estates Redbarn 20, in her hometown of Cazenovia, New York, according to People. On Saturday, Burrell shared a pic with her bridesmaids, which included Rachael Ray.

"My beautiful bridesmaids!!" she captioned a photo of herself surrounded by four women. "I feel so grateful to have such an AMAZING group of smart, strong, funny and just AMAZING people around me. I am truly a #luckygirl !!!"

Burrell revealed she was engaged to Claxton back in April 2020 after meeting on a dating app in 2018, and the pair got to know each other even better while quarantining together. This is the first marriage for Burrell, who was previously engaged to her former partner, chef Koren Grieveson. Claxton has a son, Javier, 16, from a previous marriage who served as his best man.

"I can't believe it's really here. It's kind of surreal," Burrell told People. "We feel so much love and support from everyone who's coming."

Burrell went all out on the romance factor for her wedding, arriving down the aisle in a horse drawn carriage.

"I don't care about the cheese factor," she told People. "Every time I mention the horse and carriage Stuart laughs a little bit, and I'm like, 'Alright, whatever. It's my moment and I mean to have it.' "

Celebrity friends in attendance included Alex Guarnaschelli, Marc Murphy, Jeff Mauro and "Jersey Shore" star Jenni Farley. Guarnaschelli shared a joyful pic on Instagram of the bride and groom, with Burrell looking radiant in her Carolina Herrera gown and Claxton jubilant in his Nike high tops.

In another pic on Instagram, Guarnaschelli posed with the bride and groom.

"This trio goes waaaay back for so many reason happy happy wedding @chefanneburrell & the illustrious @markymeat," she wrote.

Of course, an amazing menu was planned for the festivities.

"The caters, I'm sure, I've driven absolutely bonkers," Burrell told People. "They gave me a bunch of suggestions for menu ideas, and I was like, 'Hmm, no. Hmm, no.' I felt bad, but I was like, 'I'm sorry, I'm a chef.'"

The end result featured fall flavors like seasonal veggies and butternut squash ravioli. The main course had braised short ribs, and herb and potato crusted halibut on a bed of spaghetti squash.

Of course the wedding cake had to be over-the-top and was created by none other than "Cake Boss" Buddy Valastro.

"We had talked about a carrot cake, and Buddy was like, 'Eh, that's good, but what about a zucchini cake?'" Burrell told People. "So we're doing a zucchini cake for one flavor, and then the other flavor is olive oil, lemon and rosemary."

In lieu of a honeymoon, the newlyweds plan to head home to Brooklyn.

"The thought of having a wedding up here, then getting home, turning around and going somewhere else is just so overwhelming to me," said Burrell. "So I'm very happy to just have some home time, and enjoy newlywed bliss at home for a little while."