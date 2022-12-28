Viral Burger King employee *still* hasn’t missed a day of work since visiting TODAY

Kevin Ford’s attendance streak is still going strong!

Over the summer, the Burger King employee from Las Vegas gained viral-video fame for an Instagram clip that showed him accepting a few small gifts in honor of working 27 years on the job without missing a single shift. His work ethic and humble gratitude inspired generous donations from around the world and even led to an emotional family reunion right here on TODAY.

Now he’s back with an update.

In a segment that aired Dec. 28 on TODAY, Ford paid another visit to the show, this time via video, revealing that he still hasn’t missed a day of work and sharing how he pays his good fortune forward.

"I feel like the whole world lifted me up," Ford said of that good fortune, which kicked off when one of his daughters created a GoFundMe to try to raise money so he could visit his grandchildren.

The original goal was only $200, but in the wake of his video, the donations kept coming in, and now they total more than $389,000 — and counting.

"It’s still mind-blowing and still like a dream every day, (one) that I hope I never wake up from," he continued.

During his last visit to TODAY, one of his dreams came true, as Ford reunited with his grandchildren after years apart.

"When I finally got to hold them and see them, it was like everything to me," he said as he held back tears.

After that, Ford used some of his rewards to reach new heights with a visit to Mount Everest.

"To be in the presence of such a great mountain, the highest peak, is beyond beautiful, is beyond amazing," he noted. "It's something that changes you and makes you, I feel, a better person.

Evidence of that can be seen in another way he's spent the money that's been raised for him.

"When I’m in a store now and there’s people, especially single mothers or something, I tell them to ring up everybody," Ford explained. "I pay for everybody’s food."

He added, "Every day that I wake up, I’m excited ... about spreading the love and showing people that that human spirit is still alive and well, and that I’m proof of it."

He’s also proof that, while a taste of fame and fortune can create positive change, some things remain the same — like his unblemished attendance record at work.

“I didn’t go 27 years without missing a day for nothing,” Ford said with a smile.

Related video: