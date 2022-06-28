Viral Burger King worker has emotional reunion with daughter, grandkids after 4 years apart

They say good things come to those who wait, and for one diligent fast-food worker, that couldn’t be more true.

Kevin Ford, a 54-year-old restaurant worker at Las Vegas International Airport has said he has never missed a day of work in his 27 years on the job. Ford, who has been working under HMSHost, a food service company, for restaurants like Burger King and Cinnabon, received a gift from management for his exemplary service.

Thankful for the gift, Ford posted a short video of himself on Instagram looking through the items which included a Starbucks tumbler, a candy, pens and a movie ticket. Although Ford remained thankful in the video, users on social media thought he deserved much more — so the video went viral.

One of Ford’s daughters, Seryna, created a GoFundMe to honor her fathers dedication to working hard to support her and her siblings, stating in the donor drive that they would use the original goal of $200 so that he could visit his grandchildren.

People across the world gave Kevin that and then some, shattering the original goal by leaps and bounds. Actor David Spade also became one of the top donors, giving Ford $5,000 and bringing the grand total of the GoFundMe to over $213,000 as of this writing.

Ford joined TODAY live on Tuesday morning, sitting with Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin to talk about the outpouring of love he’s received across the world.

“It’s like a dream come true,” Ford said. “It’s overwhelming, especially the support I’m receiving every day. It’s awesome.”

Ford, who said he never thought of missing a day of work, shared that he appreciates donations coming from as far away as Australia and the United Kingdom. “I’m grateful for everything, for every day I wake up, that I can go to work, that I could be a good citizen, be a good American and just do my part,” Ford said.

In an emotional on-air moment, Kevin was reunited with his daughter Seryna and his three grandchildren who he hasn’t seen in four years. Through tears, the Ford family embraced and held hands, and Seryna shared what it’s been like seeing so many people show their love for her father.

“It means a lot to us,” Seryna said, adding that she really didn’t have high expectations when she originally set a modest goal for the GoFundMe, but that donations certainly exceeded expectations. “My dad deserves the world … he made me the person that I am.”

After giggling at grandson Javon’s relative comfort being on national television, the Ford family set out to enjoy a day in New York with the knowledge that Kevin’s years of service have been appreciated around the globe.

“It’s just a whirlwind of love,” Kevin said. “We need it. Every day, we need it.”