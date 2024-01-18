Jason Kelce has gone from game-winning drives to the drive-thru.

While fans continue to wonder whether the Philadelphia Eagles center will retire since his team was eliminated from the playoffs, he’s busy passing his time hitting up McDonald’s.

Kelce stopped at his nearby Mickey D’s on Jan. 17 and presented employee Danielle Bonham an autographed Eagles jersey.

When former NFL player Ross Tucker floated the idea on X that he ordered a sausage McMuffin, Kelce confirmed his hunch.

“You f------ know it. 2 sausage egg and cheese and a large coffee. Every time!” he wrote.

Kelce, whose love for the McMuffin may (or may not) be on par with his affinity for Tagalong Girl Scout cookies, appears to be a bit of a regular at this McDonald’s. Bonham even shared a photo of him at her pickup window on Nov. 5.

She had previously shared details of a conversation they had when he came into the restaurant last month.

“he and I talked about christmas and being done Christmas shopping. And then financial recovery from Christmas lol,” she wrote Dec. 20 in an Eagles fans’ Facebook group.

“I thanked him for everything he does for the community. He turned around thanked me for always being kind. He said you’re one of the best people that works for this corporation. I almost cried. We both said Merry Christmas to each other and that we would see each other next time! God blessed me this year.”