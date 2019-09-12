Chef, cookbook author and restaurateur Ryan Scott is swinging by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite early fall recipes. He shows us how to make braised beef stew and roasted asparagus with a delicious pistachio pesto.

When the weather starts to turn a little chilly, I can't wait to make a giant pot of this beef stew. I portion it up and freeze some for my wife to warm up and feed our little one on busy weeknights or when I'm traveling. It's the perfect make-ahead comfort food for fall suppers.

I don't have a lot of time, but I love to make healthy and delicious food for my family. The great thing about this recipe? I can make a big batch of pesto and keep it in my fridge or freezer, then cook up a batch of any seasonal veggie (asparagus is one of my favorites) in five minutes using my quick-roasting method. When cooking is this easy and delicious, there's no excuse to not eat your veggies!

