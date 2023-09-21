’N Sync can’t handle the heat in ‘Hot Ones’ exclusive sneak peek: ‘I’m not all right’

‘N Sync is back together, on a (chicken) wing and a prayer.

The band, which recently reunited at the MTV VMAs, got together again on the most recent episode of “Hot Ones,” the famed YouTube series where host Sean Evans interviews guests at they eat wings that get increasingly hotter as the episode moves on.

In a preview of the episode, the guys from ‘N Sync, who just recorded a new song, "Better Place," for the upcoming movie "Trolls Band Together" and prompted chatter about a reunion tour, share a toast while they each hold up a wing and say, “Cheers.”

'N Sync get set to chow down on some wings on "Hot Ones." TODAY

“See you in the bathroom,” Chris Kirkpatrick says dryly before he sinks his teeth into a wing.

He also ponders whether swallowing quickly helps, while Joey Fatone says, “Wait ‘til you breathe.”

“Oh, yeah, there it is,” Lance Bass says before getting up to grab a tissue, as the other guys begin to feel the power of the wings.

“Why is it so bad on the tongue?” he continues.

“Why is this a thing?” asks Justin Timberlake — who's been on the show before — while Bass says his lips are on fire.

JC Chasez seems bulletproof, though, when it comes to the spiciness.

“I’m actually OK,” he says.

“Shut up, JC,” Kirkpatrick fires back in mock anger.

"Are you alright? I'm not alright," Timberlake says to Evans.

While discussing the pain they seem to be feeling, Fatone serves up the most logical way to describe it.

“You know what we are? We’re all in sync,” he said before making a spitting sound and giving a thumbs-down sign.

You can catch 'N Sync's entire episode when it premieres Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. ET.