It’s Krispy Kreme’s birthday and, in a delicious twist of fate, it’s the rest of us that are getting a gift.

On July 12, Krispy Kreme announced it will celebrate its 86 years of serving impossibly airy and crisp circles of joy by offering a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just 86 cents with the purchase of any dozen at regular price. The celebratory deal will be available Friday, July 14, meaning you can have 24 doughnuts in your hands this weekend.

“We love treating our fans and celebrating our birthday with them every year. It definitely has become a tradition,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s global chief brand officer in a press release. “Gifting fans a dozen Original Glazed® doughnuts for just 86 cents when they buy any dozen is a pretty sweet way to celebrate 86 years of delicious doughnuts.”

A favorite of celebrities like Usher and Jay Leno, Krispy Kreme was founded back in 1937 by Vernon Rudolph, who began the iconic doughnut’s journey by selling doughnuts to grocery stores.

According to Krispy Kreme, the scent of freshly made doughnuts drifted into the streets, and passersby asked if they could buy them hot and fresh. “So, Rudolph cut a hole in an outside wall and began selling Original Glazed doughnuts directly to customers on the sidewalk,” reads the release.

Almost a century later, Krispy Kreme says that it continues to evolve its menu with specialty flavors like churro, apple cider and even non-doughnut innovations like cinnamon rolls. The business is as old as the original animated movie “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” and while flavors have come and gone as often as Disney remakes, the pastry shop’s Original Glazed doughnut remains the ultimate blockbuster.

Guests who participate in the 86-cent deal are limited to four dozen doughnuts when purchased in-shop and via drive-thru, and one dozen when purchased online for pickup or delivery at participating shops across the country, while supplies last. Online shoppers are asked to use the code 86YEARS to redeem their doughy deal.

If that dollar you’ve got is burning a doughnut-shaped hole in your pocket, you can learn more about Krispy Kreme’s birthday celebration by visiting the Krispy Kreme website.