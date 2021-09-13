Krispy Kreme is rolling out all-new apple cider doughnuts

Krispy Kreme has a new fall doughnut flavor for anyone who's already over pumpkin spice, but it won't be around for very long.

Starting today, the doughnut chain is rolling out three apple cider glazed doughnuts for one week only (Sept. 13 to 19), at participating stores. Customers can choose from Apple Cider Glazed, Apple Cider Glazed Original Filled Brown Sugar Kreme and Apple Cider Glazed Cake Doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme made a new glaze out of apple cider and spices for its Apple Cider Glazed Doughnut and the filled variety is stuffed with an airy Brown Sugar Kreme. Last, but certainly not least, the Apple Cider Cake Doughnut is made of apple cider cake and covered in apple cider glaze.

Pumpkin typically steals the show this time of year and there are plenty of pumpkin-flavored treats to go around (especially at Trader Joe's), but Krispy Kreme joins a rising number of companies that are determined to give the other flavors of fall some well-deserved attention.

“Pumpkin Spice is great, but why stop there when there are so many more flavors to Fall. To help everyone truly embrace the tastes of the season, we’re adding two first-ever fall-inspired glazes with our popular Pumpkin Spice collection – each getting their own week this month,” Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a press release.

Later in the month (Sept. 20 to 26), a maple glaze flavor will take over for apple cider and will include the following varieties: Maple Glazed, Maple Glazed Original Filled Maple Kreme and Maple Glazed Cake Doughnuts. Each sweet treat will be coated in a new glaze made with real maple syrup and the Maple Glazed Maple Kreme Doughnut is also stuffed with Maple Kreme.

Earlier in the month (between Sept. 6 and 12), the doughnut chain also released the following limited-edition pumpkin spice doughnuts: Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed and Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake. The store's Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Latte will also be available thorough Nov. 25.

Apple cider-flavored foods are certainly gaining traction this year and Oreo announced this summer that it would be releasing an Apple Cider Donut cookie made with Golden Oreos and an apple cider-flavored filling. Starbucks is also getting in on the apple action and recently added an Apple Crisp Macchiato to its drink lineup.

It's been an exciting couple of weeks for Krispy Kreme customers and the chain recently announced that it was ramping up efforts to encourage customers to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The doughnut chain hosted a weeklong "Show Your Heart" event between Aug. 30 and Sept. 5 and offered two free doughnuts every day to customers who showed proof of vaccination. The company also has an ongoing promotion where it offers vaccinated customers one free doughnut daily for the rest of year.