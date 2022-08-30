Animal cookies sold at Target recalled for possible metal contamination

If you recently purchased animal cookies at Target while stocking up on back-to-school snacks, you might want to check the label.

D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. has voluntarily recalled 44-ounce containers of Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies over concerns that they might have been contaminated with metal, according to a new report from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

The clear plastic jugs are shaped like bears and are sold at Target stores nationwide. Luckily, the recall only affects a specific batch of products with the following information printed on the product label on the back of the jug:

Best by date: 21FEB2023

21FEB2023 UPC code: 085239817698

085239817698 Jug lot numbers: Y052722

Y052722 Case lot number: Y052722

Y052722 Time stamp: From 15:00 to 23:00

If you have these cookies at home, you can return them for a full refund. FDA

The company issued the recall out of an abundance of caution after finding metal (wire) inside a part of the cookies.

"Foodborne foreign objects that are hard, sharp, and large are more likely to cause serious injury or dental injury," the FDA explained in its post. "Foodborne foreign objects that are flexible, not sharp, and smaller in length are more likely to cause minor injuries such as transient choking or small lacerations in the gastrointestinal system."

Anyone who has purchased the affected animal cookies can return it to Target for a full refund and contact D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. at 888-480-1988, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. with any questions.

Several other recent food recalls have also been related to potential metal contamination. In May, Mars Wrigley issued a voluntary recall of several candy varieties including Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies over concerns that they might contain "a small piece of a very thin metal strand."

In March, Skippy Foods recalled 161,000 pounds of peanut butter in 18 states after manufacturing equipment potentially contaminated the product with stainless steel fragments.

And last December, Minute Maid also recalled several varieties of juice after discovering that they might contain metal objects like metal bolts or washers.