Skippy peanut butter recalled due to potential stainless steel fragments

Skippy Foods says it has voluntarily recalled 161,000 pounds of peanut butter in 18 states.

On Wednesday, the company issued an announcement on its website and apologized to consumers. “From our family to yours, we want you to know that we take the quality of our products very seriously and apologize to our fans for this situation," the statement said.

The peanut butter brand underlined that the recall will affect a "very small amount of product" and noted that the decision to pull cases from shelves came on the heels of discovering potential contamination from manufacturing equipment.

The affected product was shipped to the following states: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

Consumers can verify whether their Skippy purchases are part of the recall by checking the UPC code on the jar, where stores scan products.

UPC codes to look for include: 37600-10520, 37600-10667, 37600-10499 and 37600-88095.

Recalled items include only the following products with the following “Best if Used By” dates:

Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread 40oz

— Best if Used By: May 4, 2023, and May 5, 2023

Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread Club pack 2/40oz

— Best if Used By: May 5, 2023

Reduced Fat Super Chunk Peanut Butter Spread 16.3oz

— Best if Used By: May 6, 2023, and May 7, 2023

Reduced Fat Super Chunk Peanut Butter Spread 16.3oz

— Best if Used By: May 10, 2023

According to Skippy, sizes and varieties that differentiate from the above are not included in the recall.

If you have discovered that you purchased one or more of the items that have been recalled, you can return the item to the store where you bought it or contact Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement.

Its phone line is 1-866-475-4779, and representatives are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Time.