Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers products recalled due to potential presence of ‘very thin metal’ piece

Mars Wrigley announced that they have issued a voluntary recall of multiple varieties of candy due to the potential presence of thin metal pieces in the bag or within in the candies.

According to a press release from Mars Wrigley on Friday, May 13, the recall included various kinds of Skittles, Starburst, and Life Savers gummies, which were manufactured by a third party. These products were distributed across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The company was made aware of the issue after consumer reports were made. Despite the reports, there have been no known illnesses to date caused by the recalled gummies.

“We are voluntarily recalling specific varieties and limited production dates of various gummies as they may contain a small piece of a very thin metal strand,” a company spokesperson told TODAY via email. “We are working closely with our retail partners to remove any potentially impacted products from stores.”

The company’s press release, which was also shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, included the names of the 13 affected items alongside the first three digits of the manufacturing code featured on the back of the package to help indicate which products are part of the recall. Consumers who have purchased the recalled items should not consume the candy and should throw the products out.

For consumers with questions, Mars Wrigley instructed individuals to call 1-800-651-2564 or use the contact form on their website.

The Skittles gummies were new to the Mars Wrigley family, launching last spring after the new product was announced in November 2020.

Mars Wrigley also faced controversy earlier this year when M&Ms announced that the brand would be giving their characters a “fresh, modern take” in a makeover that included swapping out the green M&Ms go-go boots for a pair of sneakers and turning the brown M&Ms stiletto heels into block heels.

The brand’s desire to create “a world where everyone feels they belong and society is inclusive,” was met with criticism across the internet, with many social media users making jokes about the changes made to each character.