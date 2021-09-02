IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘Shop All Day’: Reset this fall with home and wardrobe essentials – starting at $10

Easy back-to-school snacks: Fluffernutter cookies, barbecue popcorn and overnight oats

Tap into your inner kid with these nostalgic back-to-school snacks.
/ Source: TODAY
By Jennifer Carroll

"Top Chef" veteran Jen Carroll is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite quick, easy and fun back-to-school snacks. She shows us how to make overnight oats, fluffernutter sandwich cookies and cheesy barbecue popcorn that kids — and grown-ups! will love.

(Sponsored by Jif.)

Toasted Fluffernutter Cookies
Jennifer Carroll
Get The Recipe

Toasted Fluffernutter Cookies

Jennifer Carroll

When I was a kid, I ate a fluffernutter sandwich for lunch literally every day. I was weird and did not like deli meats when I was younger. I can't say that applies to me today, but I still love the fluffernutter and it's super nostalgic to me. This cookie recipe takes the sandwich to a whole new level and will quickly become one of your favorites!

Cheesy Barbecue Popcorn
Jennifer Carroll
Get The Recipe

Cheesy Barbecue Popcorn

Jennifer Carroll

Cheese popcorn and barbecue potato chips have always been two of my favorite snacks. When I was a kid, I would mix the two together to get the perfect salty, cheesy, sweet-heat bite! Now I just make my own fresh and it's so much better than microwave popcorn.

Overnight Oats with Figs
Jennifer Carroll
Get The Recipe

Overnight Oats with Figs

Jennifer Carroll

I love this recipe because it is so simple, healthy and delicious. Hands down the best set-it-and-forget-it recipe out there!

If you like those kid-friendly recipes, you should also try these:

Loaded Applesauce Muffins
Chris Andre
Get The Recipe

Loaded Applesauce Muffins

Ryan Scott
Chile-Cheese Toast
Katie Stilo
Get The Recipe

Chile-Cheese Toast

Sarah Thomas
Jennifer Carroll