Melba Wilson serves red wine-braised short ribs with corn pudding for the holidays

Legendary chef, cookbook author and restaurateur Melba Wilson is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to cook up some comforting cold-weather recipes ahead of the holidays. She shows us how to make slow-braised short ribs with red wine and creamy, comforting corn pudding.

I love that this dish requires, time, love and patience. I normally put on a good old Mahalia Jackson or Billie Holiday playlist and am immediately transported back to times when Grandma and I cooked side by side in her kitchen in South Carolina.

This dish is a warm, comforting hug and takes me back to when l was a child visiting my family in Hemingway, South Carolina. My Aunt Dona would get frozen corn that was freshly picked from Grandma Mia's garden a couple of months prior and make this velvety, delicious corn pudding every holiday season. I now continue the tradition by doing the same for Aunt Dona and others at family dinners.

