IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Get into the holiday spirit with Marcus Samuelsson, Gail Simmons and other chefs on TODAY’s Hometown Holidays

Melba Wilson serves red wine-braised short ribs with corn pudding for the holidays

These perfect holiday recipes keep prep, cooking and serving quick and easy.
/ Source: TODAY
By Melba Wilson

Legendary chef, cookbook author and restaurateur Melba Wilson is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to cook up some comforting cold-weather recipes ahead of the holidays. She shows us how to make slow-braised short ribs with red wine and creamy, comforting corn pudding.

Red Wine-Braised Short Ribs

Get The Recipe

Red Wine-Braised Short Ribs

Melba Wilson

I love that this dish requires, time, love and patience. I normally put on a good old Mahalia Jackson or Billie Holiday playlist and am immediately transported back to times when Grandma and I cooked side by side in her kitchen in South Carolina.

Holiday Corn Pudding

Get The Recipe

Holiday Corn Pudding

Melba Wilson

This dish is a warm, comforting hug and takes me back to when l was a child visiting my family in Hemingway, South Carolina. My Aunt Dona would get frozen corn that was freshly picked from Grandma Mia's garden a couple of months prior and make this velvety, delicious corn pudding every holiday season. I now continue the tradition by doing the same for Aunt Dona and others at family dinners.

If you like those festive holiday recipes, you should also try these:

Melba Wilson's Barbecue Turkey Meatloaf
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Melba Wilson's Barbecue Turkey Meatloaf

Melba Wilson
Melba Wilson's Cornbread Stuffing
Melba Wilson

Get The Recipe

Melba Wilson's Cornbread Stuffing

Melba Wilson
Melba Wilson