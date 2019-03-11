Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 11, 2019, 2:33 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Melissa Clark

Salmon is a versatile seafood superstar because it can be prepared countless ways. It's also great for you with its high protein content and heart healthy omega-3 fatty acids. The New York Times' food columnist Melissa Clark is joining TODAY Food to celebrate this star of the sea with three quick and easy prep-ahead recipes. She shows us how to make simply roasted salmon and turns it into salmon and avocado crostini and a bright citrusy salad.

Slow roasting the salmon makes the flesh very velvety and smooth. The fennel does double duty here, with some of it softening and roasting with the fish, and some staying crisp and raw in a bright salad.

This is how you can turn avocado toast into a meal — by adding cooked, flaked salmon. The quick-pickled onion, ready in minutes, adds a bright fresh flavor and a little bit of crunch.

Bright, crisp and very fresh, this lively salad contrasts tangy cabbage seasoned with sesame, with soft pieces of slow-roasted salmon. And it has a slight bite from the chile.

