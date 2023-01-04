IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Light, bright weeknight dinners: Spicy white bean soup and roasted honeynut squash

These warming one-pot (or pan) dishes from Melissa Clark keep dinner exciting all winter long.
/ Source: TODAY
By Melissa Clark

Food writer, cookbook author and staff reporter for The New York Times, Melissa Clark is joining TODAY to share a few of her go-to easy weeknight recipes that are also healthy and comforting. She shows us how to make turkey and white bean soup with lemon and spiced honey nut squash with chickpeas.

Spicy White Bean Soup with Greens and Turkey
Constantine Poulos for The New York Times
Bright with lemon and herbs, and packed with hearty greens, this highly adaptable soup can be either light and brothy or thick and stew-like, depending on your preference. Smashing some of the beans to release their starch will give you a thicker soup that's almost worthy of a fork. To keep it on the brothy side, add a little more liquid and leave the beans intact. Either way, it's a warming, piquant, one-pot meal that's perfect for winter.

Spice-Roasted Honeynut Squash and Chickpeas
David Malosh for The New York Times
Colorful and meatless, sweet and fiery, this sheet-pan dinner is an exuberant combination of cold-weather vegetables and warming spices that will perk up any weeknight. Although the recipe takes an hour from start to finish, most of it is hands-off and that actual prep time is relatively short.

