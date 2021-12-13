Chef notes

This is a great mid-week meal! So cozy and comforting, while still being packed with nutrients. It's extra easy to make since the soup is made of mostly pantry ingredients and leftover chicken.

Use my Roasted Chicken Thighs with Garlicky Cucumber Yogurt in this recipe.

Technique tip: The key is to have a really rich and tasty chicken stock!

Swap option: Swap the orzo out for another type of pasta (macaroni, mini shells, etc.), or a grain such as rice.