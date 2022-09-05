Make chicken skewers then use the leftovers to make crispy potato croquettes

TODAY's culinary producer and food stylist Katie Stilo is stopping by the kitchen to share her go-to backyard barbecue recipes for Labor Day. She shows us how to make marinated chicken and sausage skewers with homemade tapenade and loaded baked potato croquettes that make the cost of cookout leftovers.

This recipe is a twist on my popular stove-top recipe for chicken giambotta made barbecue-friendly! This dish, which can also be done using an indoor grill pan (but cook times may vary slightly), is inspired by the Southern Italian dish which typically contains a mixture of summer vegetables available to the region at that time. The briny flavor from the peppadews adds a brightness to the rich flavor of the chicken and sausage. If you like spice, kick up the Calabrian chili paste in the tapenade a bit. You can even add some to the marinade!

This recipe combines my love of potatoes with my love of leftovers for the ultimate snack food. Ever wonder what to do with all your barbecue leftovers? Turn them into a croquette! If you have some potatoes, you didn't use for your potato salad or leftover baked potatoes this is the perfect use for them. If you have any leftover steak or burgers, chop them up and add those as well! Use all your leftover burger bar toppings here to stuff these croquettes with the ultimate baked potato-inspired filling. Dip in a sour cream chive sauce for the perfect leftover pairing.

