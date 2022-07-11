IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The best Prime Day deals on AirPods, ColorWow and more — starting at $12

Summer Mule

PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
12-15
RATE THIS RECIPE
(1)

Try these easy non-alcoholic party drinks with the whole family

04:53
Katie Stilo
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
12-15
RATE THIS RECIPE
(1)

Ingredients

Thyme Simple Syrup
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 5-6 thyme sprigs
Summer Mule
  • 4 cups grapefruit juice
  • 1/2 cup thyme simple syrup (recipe above)
  • ginger beer, to top
  • Fresca, to top
  • sliced grapefruit, for garnish

Chef notes

A mule is the perfect refreshing summer beverage and I’ve put my own citrusy, herbal twist on the classic. The splash of Fresca to top rounds out the grapefruit flavors and brings forward the ginger beer. Thyme simple syrup adds a herbal, sweet note to this crisp mocktail.

Swap option: Use even cranberry juice instead of grapefruit and rosemary instead of thyme for a fall version of this mule.

Preparation

For the simple syrup: Combine water and sugar in a small saucepan. Bring mixture to a simmer and cook until sugar granules dissolve, about 3 minutes. Add thyme sprigs. Allow to cool to room temperature before chilling in the fridge.

For the base: Mix grapefruit juice and thyme simple syrup. Chill in the fridge until ready to serve.

To serve: Pour 1/2 cup of the base to a glass filled with ice. Top with 3 ounces of ginger beer and 1 ounce of Fresca. Garnish with a slice of grapefruit.

Recipe Tags

EntertainingPartyDrinks

More DrinksSee All

Arnold Palermo

Frozen Shirley

Dry Tai

Mango Margarita Pops with Lime Salt

Dirty Shirley Ice Pops

The Showstopper Cocktail

Bourbon Peach Pie Ice Pops

Cherry Sangria

Arancia Rush Cocktail

'These Impossible Things' Not-So-Old Fashioned