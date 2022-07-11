Chef notes

A mule is the perfect refreshing summer beverage and I’ve put my own citrusy, herbal twist on the classic. The splash of Fresca to top rounds out the grapefruit flavors and brings forward the ginger beer. Thyme simple syrup adds a herbal, sweet note to this crisp mocktail.

Swap option: Use even cranberry juice instead of grapefruit and rosemary instead of thyme for a fall version of this mule.