Ingredients
- 1/4 cup water
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 5-6 thyme sprigs
- 4 cups grapefruit juice
- 1/2 cup thyme simple syrup (recipe above)
- ginger beer, to top
- Fresca, to top
- sliced grapefruit, for garnish
Chef notes
A mule is the perfect refreshing summer beverage and I’ve put my own citrusy, herbal twist on the classic. The splash of Fresca to top rounds out the grapefruit flavors and brings forward the ginger beer. Thyme simple syrup adds a herbal, sweet note to this crisp mocktail.
Swap option: Use even cranberry juice instead of grapefruit and rosemary instead of thyme for a fall version of this mule.
Preparation
For the simple syrup: Combine water and sugar in a small saucepan. Bring mixture to a simmer and cook until sugar granules dissolve, about 3 minutes. Add thyme sprigs. Allow to cool to room temperature before chilling in the fridge.
For the base: Mix grapefruit juice and thyme simple syrup. Chill in the fridge until ready to serve.
To serve: Pour 1/2 cup of the base to a glass filled with ice. Top with 3 ounces of ginger beer and 1 ounce of Fresca. Garnish with a slice of grapefruit.