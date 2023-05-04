Kim-Joy's purrfect bakes: Calico cat cookies and feline-like brownies

Kim-Joy, baker, author and former finalist on "The Great British Bake Off," is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to bake a couple of fun, kitty confections from her new cookbook, "Bake Me a Cat: 50 Purrfect Recipes for Edible Kitty Cakes, Cookies and More!" She shows us how to make calico cat-inspired cookies and feline-themed peanut butter brownies to instantly put a smile on your face.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

You don't need many ingredients or much time on your hands to create the most buttery and adorable shortbread kitties. And just like real calico kitties and their beautiful tri-color fur, each one is unique and totally down to how you marble the dough and where you place the cutter!

The best-ever brownies. Gooey, chunky and decadently chocolaty, with a shiny crackly top. Made even more su-purr-rior by the additional cats and shortbread layer and the contrasting crunch that the cookies bring to the party. There's also a secret peanut butter layer!

